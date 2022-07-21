Pushpa 2: Manoj Bajpayee to play police officer in Allu Arjun starrer film? Actor responds

Manoj Bajpayee-Allu Arjun/File photos

There's no denying that Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most-anticipated sequels. The first part -- Pushpa: The Rise, which was a blockbuster hit film, raised the expectations of fans from the upcoming sequel. Terrific performances by the lead stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil left fans in awe as the film emerged to be one of the most talked about movies of recent times. And while fans eagerly await updates on Pushpa 2, there has been a strong buzz that actor Manoj Bajpayee has been approached for the sequel.

Several media reports suggested that Manoj Bajpayee had been approached by the makers for the role of a police officer. However, it has now been learnt that there's no truth in the reports. As per News18 Showsha, when the team reached out to the actor to confirm the media reports, Manoj Bajpayee dismissed the reports and said, "No truth! False news! That's all I can say!"

With an impressive body of work, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most underrated yet sought-after actors of his generation.

Earlier this year, when films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 took the box office by storm, Manoj had heaped praise of the films nad told Delhi Times in an interview, "They are unapologetic, they are passionate, and every shot they take as if they are taking the best shot in the world…They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, they don't dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme. If you see Pushpa or RRR or KGF, the making of it – it is immaculate. Each and every frame is actually shot in a manner as if it were a life and death situation. This is what we lack."

Coming back to Pushpa 2, the film will reportedly go on the floor in August. And while fans have been waiting for an official announcement of the sequel going on floors, actor Fahadh Faasil recently confirmed that director Sukumar had enough material to even make Pushpa 3, while talking to The Cue.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Pushpa 2. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.