Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun's film drop intriguing video on sequel, share details

Post-covid, Pushpa - The Rise was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021. Two years later, as if to whet the anticipation for the sequel of the Allu Arjun starrer, the production house has released a video clip leaving netizens buzzing with the curious question: Where is Pushpa?

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable. The makers Mytri Movies, have promised fans an answer to this question: where is Pushpa, with a unique concept video "The Hunt for Pushpa" to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday.

On April 8, 2023, Allu Arjun will celebrate his 40th birthday and this alone was enough to make fans excited but now, the fans have hyped up because a new update from the actor’s upcoming movie has been shared. The team of Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana recently completed a major action sequence at Visakhapatnam and are now planning to give the audience a glimpse of the actor’s action scenes in a 3-minute teaser which will be released on the actor’s birthday.

Telugu movie Portal Aakashvaani, earlier, shared the update on Twitter and said, “A three minutes action cut teaser from the much-awaited Pushpa: The Rule will be out on 08th April on the occasion of Allu Arjun'a birthday. The teaser cut is said to be completed already and the music/background score works are currently in progress.”

Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the story of a laborer who rises through the ranks of a smuggling syndicate, infuriating some powerful forces in the process. The sequel Pushpa: The Rule is all about the clash between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) and will conclude the two-parted series. The first part proved to be a blockbuster and the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 100 crore alone. The shooting of the much-awaited sequel is in progress and as per reports, its next shoot sequence will be shot in Bengaluru and Fahadh Faasil will be a part of it. (With inputs from IANS)

