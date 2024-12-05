After the tragic stampede in Hyderabad, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule issued a statement promising help in the wounded children's treatment.

After the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4, during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the makers have now issued an official statement expressing sorrow over the tragic incident. "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night's screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow," wrote Mythri Movie Makers on X.

On December 4, fans of actor Allu Arjun thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad ahead of the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Police resorted to mild lathicharge to control the crowd.

We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment.



We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 5, 2024

On woman killed, child, injured in a stampede during 'Pushpa-2' screening at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad yesterday, Dy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad said, "A case has been booked Under Section 105,118(1) r/w 3(5) BNS act in Chikkadpally Police Station based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased person and is being investigated. Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others."

Earlier, in a heartfelt gesture, Allu Arjun thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a ticket price hike for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', acknowledging their commitment to the growth of the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering support. Rashmika Mandanna, too, shared a deeply emotional post on Instagram ahead of the film's release. Reflecting on her journey with the Pushpa franchise, she expressed, "Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions."

She reminisced about the time when she first joined the film and how the team became like family. Her heartfelt message reflected the emotional connection she shared with the film, its director Sukumar, and co-star Allu Arjun. The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj's rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and its massive fan base.

With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun is mass-personified, breathes fire, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna shine

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.