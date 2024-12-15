Hospital officials confirmed his condition and reported that he is also experiencing "intermittent fever."

Sri Teja, the 8-year-old child injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad, is currently on ventilator support, according to The Hindu.

Hospital officials confirmed his condition and reported that he is also experiencing "intermittent fever." On Sunday, the official statement released read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

Sri Teja, critically injured in the stampede on December 4, is receiving treatment at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Secunderabad. The tragic incident also resulted in the death of his mother, 35-year-old Revathi. Sri Teja was hospitalized for asphyxiation.

Both Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar expressed their apologies to the victim's family. Arjun has also donated ₹25 lakh to support the family.

On Saturday evening, Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun from 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Hyderabad theatre stampede case. On the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues to earn strong at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

