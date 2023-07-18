This pan-India film has beaten all Bollywood films as most-anticipated Hindi film, and it's not Salaar, Jailer, or Leo

Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Is Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' action scenes from Pathaan? Find out here

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This pan-India film has beaten all Bollywood films as most-anticipated Hindi film, and it's not Salaar, Jailer, or Leo

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3 also feature among the top five most-awaited Hindi films.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the blockbuster success of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali films, there has been a trend of pan-India films in Indian cinema. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF films, and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan have been some of the most successful pan-India films in the recent past.

Now, the media consulting firm Ormax Media has shared a list of the five most-anticipated Bollywood films as per its audience surveys and reports. And surprisingly, the list has been topped by a pan-India film and not a Bollywood film itself. The list takes into account those films whose trailers have not been released yet and which will be released in cinemas from September 2023, and hence Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan does not find a mention in it.

The fifth spot in the list is taken by Kartik Aaryan's horror-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated to release on Diwali 2024. Salman Khan's spy thriller Tiger 3, which arrives on Diwali this year, is the fourth film. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar (Hindi) occupies the third spot and Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3, which hasn't even been officially announced yet, takes the second spot.

And now, coming to the most-awaited Hindi film, it is none other than Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi). After seeing Allu Arjun's power-packed performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the audiences are keenly awaiting to see the superstar's magic in the sequel. The first look of Pushpa 2, unveiled on Allu Arjun's birthday in April this year, broke the internet.

Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the upcoming movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide.

READ | This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Not Sunil Gavaskar, this Indian was first cricketer to play lead role in a film, opposite this glamorous Bollywood star

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE