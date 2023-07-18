This pan-India film has beaten all Bollywood films as most-anticipated Hindi film, and it's not Salaar, Jailer, or Leo

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3 also feature among the top five most-awaited Hindi films.

After the blockbuster success of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali films, there has been a trend of pan-India films in Indian cinema. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF films, and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan have been some of the most successful pan-India films in the recent past.

Now, the media consulting firm Ormax Media has shared a list of the five most-anticipated Bollywood films as per its audience surveys and reports. And surprisingly, the list has been topped by a pan-India film and not a Bollywood film itself. The list takes into account those films whose trailers have not been released yet and which will be released in cinemas from September 2023, and hence Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan does not find a mention in it.

The fifth spot in the list is taken by Kartik Aaryan's horror-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated to release on Diwali 2024. Salman Khan's spy thriller Tiger 3, which arrives on Diwali this year, is the fourth film. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar (Hindi) occupies the third spot and Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3, which hasn't even been officially announced yet, takes the second spot.

And now, coming to the most-awaited Hindi film, it is none other than Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi). After seeing Allu Arjun's power-packed performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the audiences are keenly awaiting to see the superstar's magic in the sequel. The first look of Pushpa 2, unveiled on Allu Arjun's birthday in April this year, broke the internet.

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jul 15, 2023 (only films releasing Sep 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/jzm6R1eQ1X — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 18, 2023

Directed by Sukumar, apart from Allu Arjun, the upcoming movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide.



READ | This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani