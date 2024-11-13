Ahead of the mega trailer launch, Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts after watching Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Before the release of Pushpa 2, the first review of the movie was out, and it's nothing short of a celebration for Allu Arjun's fans. Allu Arjun is geared up to end 2024 with a big bang. His upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in cinemas within a month, and it has a high chance of becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

The theatrical trailer of Pushpa 2 will be unveiled on November 17, but the first review of the movie is already out. The movie's first review was shared by none other than Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj's Srivalli. Rashmika Mandanna dropped two photos from the dubbing session of Pushpa 2 on Instagram Stories and shared her feelings watching the film while dubbing for it.

In one photo, Rashmika wrote, "Pushpa The Rule. Dubbing session on." In another photo, Rashmika penned down her thoughts about the film. She is awestruck with the film, and has guaranteed that Allu Arjun fans will be in for a 'mind-blowing experience'. She wrote, "1) Pushpa shoot is almost done. 2) Pushpa The Rule first half over. 3) I'm dubbing for the second half and MY GOD, the film's first half is already freaking amazing, and the second half is even more so. I'm literally short on words." She ended the note, "You guys are really really in for a mind-blowing experience."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist ACP Bhawar Singh. Pushpa 2 will be released in cinemas on. December 6, 2024. Earlier the movie was clashing with Vicky Kaushal Chhava, another Rashmika release. But the makers of Chhava have pushed the movie ahead to avoid the clash. Before Pushpa 2, Rashmika was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was a huge blockbuster.

