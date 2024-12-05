Srikanth Vissa, who has written Telugu dialogues for Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, also shared that a big Bollywood actor might play villain in Pushpa 3.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule has hit the screens, Pushpa 3: The Rampage has been confirmed. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer ends on a cliffhanger leading to the threequel. Even before the release, the film's sound designer Resul Pookutty had accidentally revealed the title of the third part on his X account.

Now, dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa, who has worked on Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, has shared major details about Pushpa 3: The Rampage. He shared that the threequel will be much bigger in scale as compared to the second part, and added that the makers want to rope in a big Bollywood actor to play the villain now.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "We had so much more to be included in the world of Pushpa. As we kept writing, the episodes of the film grew, with various new characters being introduced into the story, which made the movie much bigger. Now, the next installment called Pushpa 3: The Rampage would be much more bigger, grander, and better than Pushpa 2: The Rule. We will be including more characters in the whole narrative with the 3rd part. When it comes to the villains for the 3rd installment, it hasn’t been confirmed to be played by anyone yet. We had approached some big Bollywood actors to enact the role, but no confirmation has been made."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. With the advance bookings itself, the sequel has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide and is expected to become the next Indian movie in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Kalki 2898 AD.

