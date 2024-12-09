The film created history as it became the fastest Indian film to have achieved Rs 800 crore feat at the global box office.

Pushpa 2 has been shattering several box office records since it hit the theatres on December 5, 2024. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama created havoc on the fourth day, registering Rs 85 crore in the Hindi version to emerge as the first Hindi film to do so. So far, the total collection stands at Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar, the film opened with a tremendous collection, storming the box office with Rs 165.25 crore in India net. Since then, there has been no stopping. The following day, the film saw a slight dip, however, it further surged the next day, taking the collection to Rs 268.7 crore. On Sunday(Day 4), the film’s earnings jumped by 18 per cent, registering Rs 141 crore as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The total domestic earnings now stands at approximately Rs 529 crore. The film created history as it became the fastest film to have achieved Rs 800 cr feat at the global box office.

Pushpa 2 on Day 4 collected Rs 44 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 9.5 crore from Tamil, Rs 1.1 crore from Kannada, and Rs 1.9 crore from the Malayalam version. The film had an overall occupancy of 73.50% in Telugu, 84.25% in Hindi, 59.84% in Tamil, 53.34% in Kannada and 29.25% in Malayalam on Sunday as per reports. Interestingly, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is doing very well compared to other South movies released in the past few years. North Indian audiences are revelling in the explosive, mass entertainment experience crafted by the visionary director Sukumar.

On a global scale, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to comfortably breach the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the coming days. Furthermore, industry insiders predict that the film's full-run collection will surpass all expectations, solidifying its position as a box-office phenomenon. Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their iconic roles from Pushpa: The Rise, the original film released in 2021.