According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa: The Rule raked in Rs 115 crore in India net, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 73.5 crore alone.

Pushpa 2 box office rampage continued on the third day, as the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer saw 20 per cent growth in the collection. The film’s overall earnings stood at Rs 268.7 crore India net, as per reports. With Saturday’s collection, the film’s collection has reached Rs 383.7 crore as per early estimates. Globally, the film has surpassed Rs 500 crore to become the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa: The Rule raked in Rs 115 crore in India net, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 73.5 crore, Telugu Rs 31.5 crore, Tamil Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada Rs 0.8 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.7crore on Day 3. The film saw an overall occupancy of 67.72 per cent in Hindi, 63.97 per cent in Telugu, 55.1 per cent in Tamil, 40.43 per cent in Kannada and 27.11 per cent in Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 had a terrific opening at the box office, shattering records of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Jawan. On Day 1, the film registered a collection of Rs 164.25 crore India net, however, it slumped by 42 per cent the following day, minting Rs 93.8 crore. The pre-sale amounted to Rs 10.65 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 268.7 crore by Day 3. Not only domestically, the film has been breaking records internationally. The film has crossed Rs 550 crore in just three days of release. In North America, Pushpa: The Rule has crossed the $7.6 million mark in gross collections, with Hindi contributing over 2$ million. The film beat previous records set by Baahubali 2, Stree 2, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film arrived in the theatres on December 5, 2024.