Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to RULE the box office. Despite the controversy of Allu Arjun's arrest, the movie performed exceptionally well on Friday. As per the trade portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 29 crores till 9.30 pm. This figure will be from all languages, and it is expected to go up to Rs 30-35 crores.

As per the total collection from worldwide, Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected Rs 1059 crores till Thursday. Adding Friday's figure, the movie will easily earn more than Rs 1090 crores worldwide. The movie has already become the biggest hit of 2024, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2. Going with the strong trend, Pushpa 2 will now aim for Rs 1500 crores worldwide.

Allu Arjun got arrested in Hyderabad theatre stampede case

On Friday, the Telangana High Court ordered 14 days of custody for Allu Arjun. As Zee News reported, Allu Arjun got arrested in connection with a theatre stampede that led to a woman’s death at a Hyderabad theatre during the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Though the actor moved court seeking quashing of the criminal case filed against him, Allu Arjun was arrested on Saturday for the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor. Soon after his arrest, the husband of the deceased Sandhya, Bhaskar issued a statement stating that he is ready to withdraw his complaint. He said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

However, around 6 pm, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, ruling in his favour and affirming his right to life and liberty. The court stated that the actor cannot be deprived of these fundamental rights. The High Court further expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased woman but questioned whether the blame could be fastened on the accused.