Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now the biggest Indian hit of 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is breaking records at the box office each day. The pan-India action drama is the sequel to the 2019 hit Pushpa: The Rise and has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first part.

The film has now overtaken Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Released in June 2024, the Nag Ashwin directorial had grossed Rs 1042 crore worldwide. The Allu Arjun-starrer had earned Rs 1012.70 crore in its first week. As per the early estimates, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 35 crore on its eighth day of release and has thus, become the biggest Indian hit of the year. All the box office numbers are from Sacnilk.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous record held by RRR by a huge margin. The film's Hindi dubbed version also defeated Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

