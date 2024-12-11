Talking about the worldwide gross collections, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 1000 crore in its first six days of release.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting the box office on fire. The pan-India action drama has become the fastest Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in six days. It is the seventh film to achieve this milestone after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Talking about its domestic collections, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 645 crore net in India in the first six days. On its seventh day, i.e. on December 11, the movie added Rs 37 crore more to its collections, as per the early estimates from the box office tracking portal Sacnilk. Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 682 crore net in India in its first week and is inching towards the Rs 700-crore mark.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous record held by RRR by a huge margin. The film's Hindi dubbed version also defeated Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us