Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 922 crore worldwide in its first five days, as per the makers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the box office. The film is breaking records with each passing day at the box office. The highly anticipated sequel has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first part Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun-starrer has wreaked havoc at the ticket windows as the film has entered more than Rs 600 crore in India itself within the first six days. As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 52.50 crore on Tuesday, December 12, and took its six-day domestic net figures to Rs 645.95 crore.

As per the producers Mythri Movie Makers, the action drama has already earned Rs 922 crore worldwide in its first five days. It is all set to become the next Indian film in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, gripping screenplay, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are being praised widely. The film's duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes is being seen as a major flaw by many people.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous records by huge margin. The film became the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema and its Hindi dubbed version also became the biggest Hindi opener ever.

