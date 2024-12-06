Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over Rs 400 crore at the global box office in its first two days.

Pushpa 2: The Rule took a record-breaking opening at the box office on Thursday, December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous records by huge margin. The film became the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema and its Hindi dubbed version also became the biggest Hindi opener ever.

The sequel has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first part Pushpa: The Rise. Released in 2021, Pushpa 1 had collected Rs 267.50 crore net and Rs 350.10 crore gross worldwide in its entire theatrical run.

As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 80 crore net in India on its second day. This means that the sequel has grossed more than Rs 375 crore at the global box office in just two days and crossed the lifetime earnings of Pushpa: The Rise. Adding the overseas collections, the sequel would have easily earned Rs 400 crore gross globally in the first two days.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule has received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, gripping screenplay, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are being praised widely. The Telugu superstar had already won his first National Award for Best Actor for the first part and now, fans are hoping that Allu Arjun would receive another National Award for the sequel as well.

With a reported budget of around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films. Seeing a massive start at the box office, trade experts are predicting Allu Arjun-starrer to become the next Indian film in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us