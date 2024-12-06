Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 has defeated Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR to become the biggest Indian opener ever.

Headlined by Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5 and it has taken a gargantuan opening at the box office. The pan-India action drama has overtaken Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR to become the biggest Indian opener ever as it has grossed Rs 294 crore on its opening day.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its social media handles and wrote, "THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema." The 2022 release RRR had collected Rs 223 crore gross worldwide on its opening day.

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office #Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema #Pushpa2BiggestIndianOpener

The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 has also become the highest Hindi opener as it has collected Rs 72 crore net on its first day of release. It has beaten Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to achieve this milestone. Released last year, the Atlee directorial had earned Rs 65.50 crore net on its opening day.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to break more box office records in its opening day and is on its way to become the next Indian film in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 had earned Rs 350 crore in its entire theatrical run in 2021. The film, which was also directed by Sukumar, had won two National Film Awards for Best Actor to Allu Arjun and Best Music Composer to Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2, which also features Rashmika Mandanna an Fahadh Faasil, will easily cross the lifetime earnings of the first part within two days itself.

