With Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will soon become the biggest Indian movie star, even bigger than Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and even Amitabh Bachchan. Read on to know how.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is RULING the box office. Sukumar's latest directorial is on a Rampage (read Pushpa 3: The Rampage) mode, breaking records left, right, and centre. The film took a monstrous start at the box office across the globe and despite a non-festive release, the movie collected Rs 294 crore worldwide on day one.

Now, as per the latest update of Sacnilk, in the first two days, the film collected Rs 421 crores worldwide. The producers announced that the movie has grossed Rs 449 crores worldwide in two days with a social media post.

Going with the super-strong trend, the tracking portal predicted that Pushpa 2 will earn Rs 550 crore worldwide. With this feat, Allu Arjun will become the biggest Indian actor.

How Allu Arjun will become the biggest pan-India after Pushpa 2?

In three days, Pushpa 2 has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark. Even the biggest of actors have not touched this mark. We will prove it to you. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned Rs 384.69 crores in three days. Pathaan earned Rs 313 crores worldwide. Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 415 crores worldwide in its first three days. Rajinikanth's biggest hit, 2.0 earned Rs 400 crores worldwide in three days. Kamal Haasan's Vikram earned Rs 175 crores in the first three days (all stats based on Sacnilk). Going by these records, Allu Arjun will easily become the biggest pan-India star as Pushpa 3 is expected to earn Rs 550 crores by the end of the third day.

The sky is the limit for Pushpa 2

As we mentioned earlier in our review, the sky is the limit for Pushpa 2. The movie is expected to gross over Rs 1000 crores by the end of its first week, and the movie won't slow down for quite some time.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Pushpa 2 ends with a tease of the sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Going with the craze of Pushpa 2, Pushpa 3 is already looking like a box office juggernaut that will beat records set by Pushpa 2.

