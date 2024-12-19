Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun will soon enter Rs 1000-crore club in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule rules the box office, setting new records daily. This pan-India action film is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately Rs 20.8 crore in India. This brings the total collection in India to Rs 973.2 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 1000-crore mark soon. On day 13, the film earned Rs 20 crore. On day 12, it recorded its lowest Monday earnings. Pushpa 2 performed strongly at the box office during its first 11 days, grossing around Rs 902.1 crore.

Sukumar's direction of Pushpa 2 has already surpassed Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time. RRR had earned Rs 1230 crore worldwide. In just 11 days since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 902 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1306 crore globally at the box office.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's father, veteran producer Allu Arvind met the injured child Sri Teja at Hyderabad Hospital on Wednesday to get an update on the child’s health who got injured in the stampede incident that took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the media reports, Arvind also met the deceased victim's husband, Sri Teja's father Bhaskar.

Allu Arvind also issued a video statement in the presence of the doctors. He shared that the child has shown 'considerable improvement' over the past 10 days. The PRO of Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Producer Allu Aravind garu visited Sri Tej at the hospital after obtaining all necessary permissions from the government and police authorities. He stated that Sri Tej has shown considerable improvement over the past 10 days. He also noted that, due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child & his family."