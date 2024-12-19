ENTERTAINMENT
Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun will soon enter Rs 1000-crore club in India.
Pushpa 2: The Rule rules the box office, setting new records daily. This pan-India action film is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately Rs 20.8 crore in India. This brings the total collection in India to Rs 973.2 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 1000-crore mark soon. On day 13, the film earned Rs 20 crore. On day 12, it recorded its lowest Monday earnings. Pushpa 2 performed strongly at the box office during its first 11 days, grossing around Rs 902.1 crore.
Sukumar's direction of Pushpa 2 has already surpassed Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time. RRR had earned Rs 1230 crore worldwide. In just 11 days since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 902 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1306 crore globally at the box office.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's father, veteran producer Allu Arvind met the injured child Sri Teja at Hyderabad Hospital on Wednesday to get an update on the child’s health who got injured in the stampede incident that took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the media reports, Arvind also met the deceased victim's husband, Sri Teja's father Bhaskar.
Allu Arvind also issued a video statement in the presence of the doctors. He shared that the child has shown 'considerable improvement' over the past 10 days. The PRO of Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Producer Allu Aravind garu visited Sri Tej at the hospital after obtaining all necessary permissions from the government and police authorities. He stated that Sri Tej has shown considerable improvement over the past 10 days. He also noted that, due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child & his family."
Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital chokes as AQI stays at 448 amid cold wave, no relief despite GRAP 4 in place
Vijay Deverakonda finally BREAKS silence Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours: 'I want to share...'
Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists gunned down in Kulgam district
Alia Bhatt REACTS after netizens slam Ranbir Kapoor for ignoring her on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Watch
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun film is UNSTOPPABLE, all set to cross Rs 1000-crore mark
'Ek baap apne bete ko...': Kabir Bedi opens up on son Siddharth's suicide, reveals what actually happened
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon? India-China reach consensus on 6 BIG decisions
Donald Trump opposes spending bill: Will govt shutdown impact holiday travel? Here's all you need to know
Watch: Mumbai man drives with dogs on autorickshaw roof video goes viral
Meet Indian billionaire who studied till class 8, later built Rs 19621 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
'What did they do': US President-elect Donald Trump appears in his new hairstyle, WATCH
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt while working full time as RBI employee, her AIR was...
World’s most expensive watch costs over Rs 400 crore, it is made by…
'What is this...': Shabana Azmi says she is 'deeply saddened' over Zakir Hussain's death coverage
Meet man who worked with India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, later resigned to start his own company, now his...
This is most watched video on YouTube with over 15 billion views, it’s not ‘Despacito’, ‘Shape of You’
Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Chandigarh administration informs High Court that his concert exceeded...
Varun Dhawan says he was reminded of this Amitabh Bachchan film while playing dual roles in Atlee's Baby John
DNA TV Show: Political row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar
Navy speedboat collides with Mumbai ferry: 5 points
Despatch director Kanu Behl reveals his best scene from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film: 'There was a sequence in...'
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2024: Hindi poet Gagan Gill, English writer Easterine Kire among 21 recipients; check full list
Meet man who gets key role in India's largest public bank worth Rs 748000 crore
Shraddha Kapoor gets annoyed after being asked whom is she dating: 'Mere liye koi sawaal hai aapke liye?'
Hansal Mehta slams Film Federation after Laapataa Ladies misses Oscars' shortlist, Ricky Kej calls film 'wrong choice'
After Laapataa Ladies' Oscars exit, FFI jury head Jahnu Baruaa slams All We Imagine As Light: 'That film was very...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun's father meets injured Sri Teja in hospital, says child has shown...- Watch
Delhi Pollution: Air quality in capital nears 'severe plus', mercury settles at 23 degree C, AQI reaches...
"Just Ambani things': Woman argues with Nita Ambani’s bodyguard over road blockage, WATCH
Atlee reacts to Baby John facing competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule, says 'Allu Arjun spoke' to him and...
Man accuses Zomato of selling Rs 10 water bottle for Rs 100 at concert, company responds
Why Italy's abandoned homes are being sold for just Rs 260?
‘Mereko marwaoge yar’: Rohit Sharma’s epic response on Rahane, Pujara after Ashwin’s retirement goes viral
Mumbai boat accident: 13 dead, 101 rescued after ferry capsizes off Elephanta Islands
Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in handwoven Kosa silk saree, see pics
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes India's 2nd biggest self-made entrepreneur, his net worth is Rs....
Meet man who earns Rs 67 crore every hour, has twice wealth than Mukesh Ambani, 3 times than Gautam Adani
AP Police Constable Exam 2024: Know all details to download admit cards
Meet woman who quit her YouTube career, deleted 250 videos after Rs 8 lakh loss, she is from...
‘You should use Google’: Jasprit Bumrah’s hilarious remark to journalist captures attention of Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai
H1B Visa: Joe Biden govt relaxes rules, know why it is important for India
Chhattisgarh man swallows live chick, here's what happened next
Urvashi Rautela joins list of Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, rents swanky 3BHK in Mumbai, will pay monthly rent of...
DMart's Radhakishan Damani to Nykaa's Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top self-made entrepreneurs for 2024, youngest is 21
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses R Ashwin to become leading wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25 cycle
Guneet Monga reacts to her film Anuja being shortlisted for Oscars 2025: 'A moment of immense pride'
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin names THIS blockbuster as 'original pan-India film', it's not Baahubali, KGF, RRR
Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid gets 7-day interim bail in Delhi riots case
Russia develops own cancer vaccine, know how it works
Sunil Mittal's Rs 959000 crore Airtel leaves behind Mukesh Ambani's Jio, becomes 1st private telco to...
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 enters Rs 600-crore club, beats Jawan to become second highest-grossing Hindi film ever behind...
'Stop making...’: Narayana Murthy urges Indian youth to adopt 70-hour workweek to tackle poverty
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport: Here's how the world’s most beautiful airport looks from inside
Tom Cruise receives US Navy’s highest civilian honour, says, “to lead is to serve”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Who finally won the box office battle in 2024?
What is the new 'flying naked' trend among travellers? How internet is reacting to it
Will there be FREE train travel during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Here's what Indian Railways said
Vijay Sethupathi REFUSES to answer after journalist questions him about Kanguva, GOAT failure: 'Why should I...'
'We are disappointed...': Aamir Khan Productions reacts after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies loses Oscars race
Pratik Gandhi on success of Agni, David Dhawan's dig at OTT actors: 'Theatre mein aa ke play karke dikhao'
China ready to revive ties with India, says Ambassador Xu Feihong
IND vs AUS: How can India qualify for World Test Championship final after Gabba Test ends in draw
This company has stopped hiring humans for past one year, reason will leave you shocked
Dinga Dinga: Mysterious 'dancing' disease that Ugandans are suffering from, know symptoms
Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur asks paps to 'take it easy' because..., watch viral video
'Jail is better...': Uorfi Javed REACTS after late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex Rahul Raj says she should be in 'circus'
Will R Ashwin play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 after his retirement?
'List of Congress's sins...': PM Modi slams opposition over Babasaheb Ambedkar controversy
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Jio users with plans starting at just Rs...
Anil Sharma on Vanvaas, Pushpa 2's success, what Bollywood should learn from Allu Arjun's film | Exclusive
What could have possibly driven Ravichandran Ashwin to abruptly retire during Border-Gavaskar series?
From Classroom to Centre Stage: How Debashis Chakraborty is shaping international trade in biodegradable polymers
Delhi-NCR: Residents of THIS society forced to wear helmets while walking around, the reason is...
Youtuber Ravindra Balu Bharti, his company ordered to pay Rs 9.5 crore by SEBI due to...
Opposition MPs hold protest in Parliament against HM Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar
Meet actor who advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to not enter Bollywood, said 'that beautiful side on your face will...'
Naked man's sudden appearance in ladies coach sparks panic, video goes viral
Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for revenge-thriller film but keeps her look as a fierce mom under wraps
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs Australia 3rd Test ends in a draw
Bizarre: Chinese company employees beg at the feet of their boss, ready to give life, watch viral video
IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 32-year-old record to become...
IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India vs Australia Gabba Test ends in a draw, series level 1-1
Sharmila Tagore's rare comment on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's children: 'Taimur is really quiet, Jeh is all...'
Nitin Gadkari puts forth his views on live-in-relationship, same sex marriage: 'If you collapse societal structure...'
Justice Unblinded: Can AI help India remove the legal system of a blind fold?
Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, know what she does...
J-K: Former deputy SP, five others suffocate to death as fire erupts at rented accommodation in Kathua
Grammy winner Ricky Kej says Laapataa Ladies was 'wrong choice' to represent India for Oscars 2025
Starlink being used in Manipur? Elon Musk's BIG statement on sensational claim, says 'satellite beams...'
SHOCKING! Director of play school in Noida held after spy camera found in washroom, police says...
Scindia makes BIG statement on Regulating OTTs, says, 'had flagged issue...'
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Bad light stops play, India need 267 runs to win
Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS being in relationship amid Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours? Says 'I want to be with...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Injured 8-year-old child Sri Teja is 'brain dead', battles for life on ventilator
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 18, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Oscars 2025: THIS Hindi film shortlisted after India's official entry Laapataa Ladies fails to make it
'Ye road-side...': Sameer Wankhede BREAKS silence on Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'bete ko haath' dialogue, calls it 'cheap'
Bitcoin hits all-time high of USD 107000 amid Trump's pro-crypto stance, know what experts say about the surge
She was world's wealthiest woman ever, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Bezos's wealth combined, she was from...