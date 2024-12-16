Pushpa 2 is now behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal in the list of highest Indian grossing films ever.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is completely unstoppable at the box office and has been breaking records each day. The pan-India action drama is the sequel to the 2019 hit Pushpa: The Rise and has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first part.

The Sukumar directorial has now overtaken Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the third-highest grossing Indian film ever. RRR had grossed Rs 1230 crore worldwide. In 11 days since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 902 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1306 crore at the global box office.

Now, the Allu Arjun film is behind SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in the list of highest Indian grossing films ever. Baahubali 2 and Dangal have grossed Rs 1790 crore and Rs 2070 crore gross at the global box office, respectively. With no big releases until Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John on Christmas, Pushpa 2 can attempt to break Baahubali's record as well.

Pushpa 2 has received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

