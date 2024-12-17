On its 12th day, Allu Arjun-starrer Puspa 2 recorded its lowest Monday earnings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, breaking records every day. This pan-India action drama is the sequel to the 2019 hit Pushpa: The Rise, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil returning as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

However, on its 12th day, the film recorded its lowest Monday earnings. Pushpa 2 did well at the box office in its first 11 days, earning around Rs 902.1 crore. According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 earned approximately Rs 27.75 crore net in India on its twelfth day across all languages.

Meanwhile, Sukumar's direction of Pushpa 2 has already surpassed Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time. RRR had earned Rs 1230 crore worldwide. In just 11 days since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 902 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1306 crore globally at the box office.

Currently, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is ranked behind SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in terms of highest-grossing Indian films. Baahubali 2 and Dangal grossed Rs 1790 crore and Rs 2070 crore globally, respectively. With no major releases until Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John on Christmas, Pushpa 2 has the potential to challenge Baahubali's record.

The film has received overwhelming positive reviews from both audiences and critics, with Allu Arjun's performance, intense action scenes, and massy moments being the main highlights. However, its long duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and the impractical climax have been criticized as the biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2 will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.