Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has overtaken Prabhas, Rana Daggubati-starrer Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Hindi box office.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable at the box office. The pan-India action drama has already entered the Rs 1000-crore club within a week since its release. Its Hindi dubbed version is also breaking records with each passing day and has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark.

The Sukumar directorial has overtaken Prabhas, Rana Daggubati-starrer Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Hindi box office. The Hindi version of the 2017 epic action film had earned Rs 511 crore, and on Sunday, December 15, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest non-Bollywood grosser at the Hindi box office. The Allu Arjun-starrer has also beaten Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal to become the fastest Hindi film to earn Rs 500 crore.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous record held by RRR by a huge margin. The film's Hindi dubbed version also defeated Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

Pushpa 2 received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us