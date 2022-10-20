Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3, SRK's Pathaan, Jawan for being 'most awaited film of 2023'

Tiger 3, Pushpa 2, Jawaan

It seems like Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will certainly 'rule' the Indian box office, as it has topped the list of most-awaited movies of 2023 list. Now with the rise in curiosity amongst audiences, Ormax media shared a report card of the ‘Most-Awaited films’ and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule ranked first in the list. Pushpa: The Rise was a gigantic blockbuster, backed by rock-solid performances of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Even the songs such as Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami became chartbusters, and it added more value to the film.

Taking to social media, Ormax Media shared the list of ‘Most-Awaited films’ with Pushpa 2, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, SRK's Jawan, and Dunki. In the caption, they wrote “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”

Recently, the muhurat for Pushpa 2 was announced and the film has gone on floors. The makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a puja ceremony in the presence of the team. Recently, Rashmika shared an important update about the film. While promoting Goodbye, Mandanna said, "It is going to start once Goodbye releases, very soon. It is going to be better this time. Better and Bigger," she told Pinkvilla.

Rashmika responded that every movie is meaningful to her in some manner when asked if she felt under pressure to perform after Pushpa's popularity. She continued by stating that she approaches each film differently, that she enjoys the creative process, and that she hopes viewers would be able to relate to her work. She wants the audience to enjoy themselves in the same way that they did with her earlier movies.