Ahead of the Pushpa 2 release, the makers have made special arrangements for hearing and visually impaired audiences. Ensuring that everyone enjoys Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited, the makers have come up with a different plan which will cover the impaired viewers.

Taking to X, the Mythri Movie Makers, the Pushpa 2 producer informed viewers that they can enjoy it on Greta and MovieBuff Access apps. “ THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM can now be enjoyed on the big screen by everyone. The visually impaired and hearing impaired audience can watch #Pushpa2TheRule in theatres with audio descriptions and closed captions on the Greta App.” It means that those who cannot see or hear can download the said app with the login ID and select the movie in their preferred way.

Ahead of the release, Pushpa 2 is setting the box office ablaze with pre-sale collections. At the latest, tickets worth $2.5 million were sold in North America. The pre-sales have so far earned more than Rs 100 crores on the first day of release at the worldwide box office. It is predicted that the film will take the 6th spot on the rank of biggest advance booking in the multiplexes, after Bahubali 2 (6.50 lakh tickets), Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), KGF 2 (5.15 lakh tickets) and Animal.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has so far grossed over Rs 63 crore for Day 1, selling nearly 2.14 million tickets, with The Hindi version contributing Rs 24.12 crore. The Telugu 2D version has raked in Rs 34.37 crore, while the Tamil version added Rs 1.8 crore to the total. Along with block seats, the film's earnings have reached Rs 77.97 crore in India. Trade experts predicted that the first-weekend collection would easily surpass Rs 250 crore at the box office, given the mammoth craze for the film.