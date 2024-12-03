Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 35.7 crore(net) in pre-sales in India, along with blocked seats, the total pre-sale collection has jumped to Rs 50 crore as per reports.

The much-awaited Pushpa 2 is expected to storm the box office on the opening day itself. As per the latest update, the advance booking window has already sold 1 million tickets. With two more days left to hit the theatres, the film is expected to amass more than Rs 250 crore on its first day of release.

Pushpa 2 is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 contributed Rs 12 crore in pre-sales, the Telugu version contributed Rs 17.16 crore, Malayalam versions and Tamil versions added another Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 82.4 lakh respectively. So far, the film has collected Rs 35.7 crore(nett) in India, along with blocked seats, the total pre-sale collection has jumped to Rs 50 crore as per reports.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted Pushpa 2 could easily achieve the Rs 250-mark milestone on the opening day, given the colossal ticket demands. In the Southern region, the film will mint more than Rs 100 crore as per early predictions. With the Andhra Pradesh government approving the price hike, the overall collection could reach Rs 275 crore. It is expected that the film will beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office upon release.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has become the first-ever Telugu film to have expensive tickets. Andhra Pradesh government permitted six shows of Pushpa 2 for Rs 324.50 and Rs 413, respectively. In addition, the state government allowed five shows to be held at the same prices from December 6 to 17. Allu expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for the price hike on social media.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from Pushpa: The Rise. Reportedly made on a staggering budget of approximately Rs 400 crore, the film is set to arrive in the theatres on December 5, 2024.