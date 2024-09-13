Twitter
Entertainment

Entertainment

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside

Gully Fest is India’s premier hip-hop extravaganza, showcasing the original subcultures and deserving stars of the homegrown hip-hop industry.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside
Pusha T and DIVINE
Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai. Headlined by DIVINE (Vivian Fernandes) and his music conglomerate Gully Gang, the aspirational festival became an overnight sensation within the hip hop community upon its debut in 2018.

This year's edition promises to be one of the grandest homecoming celebrations spotlighting Indian hip hop’s triumph, originating from the streets to dominating mainstream popular culture. With a tagline of Hip-Hop Mere Gully Mein (meaning hip-hop in my hood), the 2-day festival will pay homage to the evolution and rise of the genre, acknowledging its humble roots and commemorating its undeniable impact as a thriving cultural movement.

With a focus on community and diversity, the festival will provide a platform for both established artists and emerging talent, ensuring that the genre's diverse voices are authentically represented. This edition’s billing will feature international hip-hop icon Pusha T as a headliner, alongside the festival’s founder DIVINE. Joining the iconic heavyweights will be a roster of talented Indian artists, including Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez, and Beatraw x D-Cypher.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GULLY GANG (@gullygangindia)

Talking about the festival, DIVINE said, "It really was all a dream, to see how far we’ve come as a movement, to see so many take up the mic & a pen, to see how our music has travelled so far and wide in India & beyond. Gully Fest is a celebration of that, we want to bring down global rap icons to India, to highlight the best of Indian Hip-Hop and to platform upcoming artists."

Besides the standout music performances, attendees can also look forward to engaging in immersive experiences. The festival venue will feature a variety of installations and experience zones, including a graffiti wall, skate ramp, interactive boombox and year book photo booth at its second edition.

While the festival kicks off in Mumbai this year, it's set to expand to various cities across India next year. General sale for the Mumbai edition go live today on PayTM Insider. Early bird tickets sold out. Ticket prices phase 1 starts from Rs 1299 for a GA festival pass and Rs 3299 for a VIP festival pass.

