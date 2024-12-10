Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video in which Siddharth shared his views on a large crowd that gathered in Patna during Pushpa 2 trailer launch.

Pushpa 2 had a magnificent trailer launch in Patna, with a huge crowd gathering to see the first glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. A week after its release, Siddharth stirred controversy by comparing its crowd to the pack that gathers at the JCB digging site. With his controversial comment, he drew the ire of netizens, who brutally trolled him on social media.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video in which Siddharth shared his views on a large crowd that gathered in Patna during Pushpa 2 trailer launch. "That’s also marketing. In India, people gathering is not an issue. Even if you station a JCB in our country, it will attract crowd. It’s not a big deal to see a huge crowd in Bihar. If you block a huge ground and organise something, then people will definitely turn up. For that, they have a song and a film,” he said.

Further, he continued talking about the quality crowd. "In India, there’s no relation between a large crowd and quality. If that’s the case, then all political parties should win because they see a large crowd. Back then, it was called the biryani and quarter packet gang. It's easy to be hailed as a king when you're showered with applause. Gaining that applause is easy,” he added.

Reacting to the video, several netizens turned out and slammed Siddharth for being ‘jealous’. “Nobody knows Siddharth in North.. jealousy speaking,” reacted a social media user. The second user said, “Siddharth's mind is filled with hostility and bitterness. He is always a negative vibe person.” “Jealousy.. such statements are not expected by celebrities like Siddharth. Show some grace as a senior actor, If you can't show happiness at least be silent,” said a furious fan. “I think, around 2 lakh people gathered for the #Pushpa2 event in Patna. They all wanted to see the star #AlluArjun. I think nobody recognises him in public nowadays. That's why he is fuming,” added another user. Pushpa 2 has been making moolah since it arrived in the theatres on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film is on track to hit Rs 1000 crore globally in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Siddharth recently made headlines when he tied the knot with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. On the film front, he was last seen in Indian 2. Up next, he has Miss You, Test and Indian 3 as per reports.