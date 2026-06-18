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'Purana shahid wapas aagaya': Shahid Kapoor shares Bandhu 2.0 BTS with Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, netizens react | Watch

Shahid Kapoor shared a BTS video from the Cocktail 2 song Bandhu 2.0, featuring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, which received mixed reactions online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

'Purana shahid wapas aagaya': Shahid Kapoor shares Bandhu 2.0 BTS with Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, netizens react | Watch
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Ahead of Cocktail 2's release, Shahid Kapoor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song 'Bandhu 2.0,' giving fans a glimpse of the set. The video quickly grabbed attention online, with viewers sharing mixed reactions to the recreated track.

Shahid Kapoor shares BTS moments from the song

Shahid posted a fun BTS clip on his Instagram, featuring candid moments from the shoot for Bandhu 2.0. The actor was seen enjoying himself on set, interacting with co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna and rehearsing dance sequences.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The clip showcased the chemistry between the lead cast and its lively atmosphere.  After the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with their opinions. While some appreciated the fresh take on the song, others felt that recreating an iconic track was unnecessary and claimed it could not match the original version.

Bandhu 2.0 presents a new spin on a classic song

Kriti Sanon suggests the trio recreate a popular song from Cocktail 2, but Shahid's character humorously fears social media backlash. Kriti defends the song's revisiting, prompting Rashmika Mandanna to envision their characters performing it, resulting in an energetic dance to Bandhu 2.0, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, music by Pritam Chakraborty, and vocals by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar.

Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai’

Netizes reactions: 

After the BTS video of Bandhu 2.0 from Cocktail 2 surfaced, netizens shared mixed reactions online. While some commented, 'Paaka yeh flop movie hogi' and 'Purana Shahid wapas aa gaya,' others praised Shahid Kapoor, writing, 'Why is this guy so handsome?' A few users also questioned the production style, asking, 'Inka budget kam hai kya aise shoot kar rahe hain.'

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