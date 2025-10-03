Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support

Rajvir Jawanda's accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, police had said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who sustained serious injuries following his road accident last week, continues to remain critical, the hospital authorities said. Jawanda, 35, was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, police had said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition. "Rajvir Jawanda remains on life support under close monitoring by the critical care and neurosciences," team at Fortis Hospital, Mohali said.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support. On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to enquire about Jawanda's health. Many Punjabi artistes have also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda is known for his songs Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down To Earth, and Kangani. He also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie Subedar Joginder Singh in 2018, Jind Jaan in 2019, and Mindo Taseeldarni in 2019.

