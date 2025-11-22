Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu passes away at 37 due to tragic road incident

BIG JOLT to Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran ordered to pay over Rs 95000000000 by US court due to...
Who is Netra Mantena’s mother? She is involved in..., know how world knew about Netra-Vamsi wedding
BIG reforms in India's labour laws: Free health check-ups to overtime pay, how will newly implemented codes benefit young workers?
India, Pakistan in same group again, to lock horns in league stage match in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
‘My darling a woman’s way…’: Raj Kapoor’s special gift for granddaughter Karisma Kapoor before her wedding, attached with heartfelt wish will move you
GRAP-4 restrictions activated in Delhi-NCR? Delhi authorities takes BIG step amid 'very poor' AQI, measures of GRAP-4 are being implemented under...
Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, new addl chief sec to CM is...; check full list here
Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2026? Latest health update leaves PBKS fans in panic
Dining With The Kapoors': Why family had to let go of Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage for Rs 100 crore?
Netra Mantena wedding: Donald Trump Jr attends Netra-Vamsi's wedding festivities, check full itinerary here
ENTERTAINMENT
Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday in a tragic road accident in Khyala village, Mansa district. He was 37 years old.
Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday in a tragic road accident in Khyala village, Mansa district. He was 37 years old.