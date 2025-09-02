'Punjabi bhaichara': Neeru Bajwa praises unity as people come together to support flood victims

Neeru hailed "Punjabi bhaichara" as several united to help flood-affected victims in Punjab.

Actor Neeru Bajwa expressed solidarity with Punjab, urging for collective support amid the flood crisis. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "In times of crisis, unity becomes our greatest strength -- when we stand together, we rise together."

Neeru also hailed "Punjabi bhaichara" as several united to help flood-affected victims in Punjab. "Sat Sri Akal ji, Ardaas karde haan ke Panjab de halat Jaldi to Jaldi theek hon. Neeru Bajwa and Team hmesha Panjab de naal hai kyuki jo ditta Panjab da hi ditta hai. Sadda Bhaichara hmesha salamat rave,jo vi lok ground level te SEVA kar rahe a.Asi sarya nu Salaam karde haan te Jinne Jogge a sarya de naal khade haan. Jo vi nuksaan hoya aoo appa thoda thoda kar ke bharpai kriye ta ke kisse nu vaddi dhah na lagge. PANJABI BHAICHARA ZINDABAD (May our unity and brotherhood always remain strong. We salute all the people who are doing selfless service (Seva) at the ground level.We pay our respects to everyone and stand by those who are capable and standing with the people. Whatever damage has been done, let's each contribute a little to help compensate, so that no one suffers a major loss. Long live Punjabi brothehood," her post read.

Earlier, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian noted that the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock. To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns, with 8 on standby, along with their respective engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas.

