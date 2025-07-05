Punjabi actress Tania's father shot at his clinic in Moga

According to Punjab Mania, eyewitnesses shared that the two men entered Harbans Nursing Home pretending to be patients. They spoke to Tania's father Dr. Kamboj and then suddenly opened fire on him.

Punjabi actress Tania’s father, Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, is in a critical condition after being shot at his clinic in Kot Ise Khan, Moga district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place on Friday afternoon when two unknown men entered his clinic on a motorcycle.

Attackers Posed as Patients

According to Punjab Mania, eyewitnesses shared that the two men entered Harbans Nursing Home pretending to be patients. They spoke to Dr. Kamboj and then suddenly opened fire on him. He was hit by two bullets and rushed to a private hospital in Moga, where he is now fighting for his life.

Police Suspect a Planned Attack

Superintendent of Police (Moga) said, "The assailants came with a plan. They approached Dr. Kamboj posing as patients, then fired at close range. We're investigating all possible angles, including extortion threats." Police sources also revealed that Dr. Kamboj had been getting threats before the attack, but no official complaint had been filed.

Clinic Sealed and Search Underway

The police have sealed the clinic and are collecting evidence with the help of forensic teams. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked to find clues. To catch the attackers quickly, special police teams have been deployed, and checkpoints are active across the district.

Tania Yet to Make a Statement

As of now, actress Tania has not issued any public statement about the incident. Fans and the film industry are waiting to hear from her as her father remains in a serious condition.

Tania’s Work in Punjabi Cinema

Tania rose to fame with her role in the 2018 Punjabi film Qismat alongside Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta. She has acted in several popular films like Guddiyan Patole, Rabb Da Radio 2, Sufna, Bajre Da Sitta, and Oye Makhna.