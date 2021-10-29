Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to be performed with state honours says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

After learning about Puneeth Rajkumar's tragic death, the entire country, including fans and the film industry are shocked.

Fans have gathered outside the hospital to grab a last sight of him, since his mortal remains are expected to be taken from the hospital soon.

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted "He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on the other hand, has stated that Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be done with state honours.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours. pic.twitter.com/Cy7D8kCDC1 October 29, 2021

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46.

The news of Puneeth's demise was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted. Actor Siddharth also took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken."

Genelia D'Souza condoled Puneeth's death and tweeted, "Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar This is devastating All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time."

Puneeth was taken to the Vikaram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after he complained of chest pain.

Puneeth, the son of matinee idol Rajkumar, was affectionately known as 'Appu' by his fans. In the early 1980s, he began his career as a child artist with his father. Some of his best-known films include 'Raam,' 'Hudugaru,' and 'Anjani Putra.' He was last seen in the film 'Yuvarathnaa,' which came out earlier this year.