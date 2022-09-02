Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give special tribute to late actor on Ganesh Chaturthi

Credit: officialpuneethfc/Instagram

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Power Star, passed away at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 46 on October 29 last year. He was the youngest child of matinee idol Rajkumar and had established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. He wanted to become an actor like his father since childhood.

Puneeth Rajkumar is no more but his stardom is surely permanent. This Ganesh Chaturthi, idol makers, and fans found a special way to keep his memory alive, and that too in the form of well-designed busts of the late actor. Many residents in Bangalore were spotted buying the bust of the late actor along with the idols of Lord Ganesha.

He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore earlier this year. Puneeth's wife Ashwini received the doctorate on her late husband's behalf.

Also, in August, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1 on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the state`s formation day.

For the unversed, Puneeth moved to Mysore with his family when he was just 6 years old. He started his career as a child artist and emerged as an actor who created a huge fanbase because of his dedication to his work. His fans often called him Power Star because of various reasons, a few of which are listed below.

Humble attitude, down-to-earth nature

Puneeth Rajkumar was known as Power Star because of his humble attitude, down-to-earth nature, and caring approach toward his fans. Several media reports suggest Puneeth used to invite his admirers to his residence to meet them. He helped people during the lockdown, had also donated 50 lakhs to the Karnataka CM relief fund.

Ensured producers don’t run into losses

According to The Hans India, when the film industry was suffering from losses because of the lockdown, Puneeth had sold two of his productions ‘Law’ and ‘French Biriyani’ to OTT platforms, to ensure producers don't run into losses.

Success rate

One of India’s most celebrated actors, Puneeth created history with his success. According to India Today, out of the 49 films that featured him, 40 movies crossed 100 days at the cinema halls. He was seen in superhit films including ‘Abhi’, ‘Veera Kannadiga’, ‘Mourya’, ‘Aakash’ and ‘Milana’. Undoubtedly, he was a 'Power Star' in every way.

Highest paid actor

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry. His fans gave him the title ‘Power Star’, for which he was grateful. As per India Today’s report, he stated, “The name Power Star has been given to me by my fans and they are my power.” His fans also called him ‘Appu’ after his debut film in 2002.

National Award Winner

Puneeth Rajkumar won a national film award as Best Child Artist for his performance in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. He was also honoured with the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for ‘Chalisuva Modagalu’ and ‘Yeradu Nakshatragalu’.

A film titled 'Power***' derived from his moniker 'Power Star'

A film titled ‘Power Star’ derived from his moniker was released in 2014. 'Power***' is a remake of the 2011 Telugu film 'Dookudu' which itself was partially inspired by the 2003 German tragicomedy film 'Good Bye, Lenin!'. According to The Indian Express, speaking about the film, Puneet had stated, "The name Power Star has been given to me by my fans and they are my power. I hope the film, which is the result of hard work and love from the entire team, lives up to their expectations. Though it is a remake, the effort put into it is no less." (With inputs from ANI)