Puneeth Rajkumar birth anniversary: Throwback to young Appu's candid moments with superstars of yesteryear

Puneeth Rajkumar with Dilip Kumar

March 17 marks the birth anniversary of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Moviegoers and Appu sir's fans get emotional on the same day since the actor's demise. Puneeth hailed from a filmy background, and he was the fifth child of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar.

From early childhood, Rajkumar grew up in the company of great artists and film stars. So to celebrate Puneeth's 48th birth anniversary, let's take a look at his life, right from his early days.

Jr Rajkumar with Tragedy King Dilip Kumar

Here's the first proof of Puneeth's filmy childhood. The little boy posing with Bollywood's iconic Tragedy King Dilip Kumar is none other than your Appu sir. Puneeth shared the video that has stills of him with Dilip saab on his Instagram on Jul 2021, and wrote, "Precious unforgettable moments with legendary actor Dilip Kumar Sir."

The rarest picture of the rare

Puneeth is known as the ideal Family Man, and he is known for valuing his close ones. The late actor shared another vintage photo from his childhood. Here the little guy in the white shirt is Puneeth and he was captured with his father. Rajkumar shared the photo with the caption, "Found this picture taken during Gokak Chaluvali...Shivanna, Raghanna and me, along with Appaji."

Little Rajkumar with Vishnu Dada

Puneeth took down a route to his memory lane and remembered the late iconic legend Vishu Dada aka Vishnuvardhan. The actor shared a childhood photo where he enjoyed a fan moment with Vishnu Dada and wrote, "Remembering Vishnu Sir on his 70th birthday."

Jr Rajkumar with B.Saroja Devi

Puneeth always expressed his gratitude and respect for his seniors, and this is proof. Here, the late actor shared a photo with veteran actress B. Saroja Devi. The photo is special as it showed Puneeth's admiration for Devi before and after becoming the superstar.

Gandhada Gudi – Journey of a True Hero is a docu-drama with Puneeth was released in theatres on October 28, 2022, a day before the first death anniversary of the late actor. The film will be released on Prime Video, on March 17, on the occasion of his 48th birth anniversary.