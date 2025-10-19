Puneet Issar remembers Pankaj Dheer, says 'just like Karan and Duryodhan, we were...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'

Meet Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, woman behind landmark 8-year fight for transparency in ORS labels; All you need to know

IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl 176.5 kmph delivery to Rohit Sharma? Here's the truth

This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome first child? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Puneet Issar remembers Pankaj Dheer, says 'just like Karan and Duryodhan, we were...'

Pankaj Dheer, widely remembered for his legendary portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s classic television series “Mahabharat,” passed away on October 15, at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:03 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Puneet Issar remembers Pankaj Dheer, says 'just like Karan and Duryodhan, we were...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Puneet Issar reflected on his enduring friendship with fellow actor Pankaj Dheer, revealing that their bond has remained strong for over four decades. Puneet recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of nostalgic photos with Pankaj from their show Mahabharat. Alongside the images, the actor penned a heartfelt emotional tribute where he spoke about the depth of their friendship, the memories they’ve created over the years, and the unwavering support they’ve shared through every phase of life.

Puneet Issar wrote, “It has finally started to Sink In. My best friend. My Brother. Is No More. Its really a huge loss for every one.. his family... the film fraternity ... his fans.. Its also a huge loss for me Personally. The bond we shared was special. We work in an industry where friendships only work project wise.. We mostly have permanent enemies but temporary friends.. But Pankaj and I shared an unbreakable bond of friendship that lasted 40 plus years. There are few people .. whose Family values.. Work Ethics.. Attitude towards Life ..is so similar to yours .....that you can interact beyond the set. Pankaj and I, had that..”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


His post further read, “In mine and Pankaj's case.. Reality Aped the roles we portrayed on Screens Just like Karan and Duryodhan, we were Best Friends. Our Bond was Stronger than Brothers. We had each other's Backs. The Journey we shared.. was one of REAL MEN.. Straight Forward...Honest.. To the Point...REAL ... Calling a Spade a Spade...and bowing Before NO ONE .....His legacy lives on in his Son Nikitin, His wife Nita, Daughter Nitika. Their spouses, And grandchildren too. A life well lived really. Pankaj was full of life, energy, humor and good wit.”Will lastly quote a line which Duryodhan Says When he cremates Karan in the Mahabharata : - Mere Mitra... Mere Bhaai..Mere Jeevan Aadhaar...Tere Prem , Teri Nishtha Ko Vandan Mera Baaram Baar ...Hey KARAN...Tera Yash Chamke Ga Jagg Mein Hey Mitra ... Karoron Surya Samaan .....Tum Nakshatra Mitrataa Ke Bann Kar, Characharr Bramhaad Mein Chamko Ge...Yash Ki Antim Rashmi Bann Karr, Rashmi Rathi Tum Damko Ge ... HEY RASHMI RATHI ... TUM DAMKO GE ...!!!” (sic)

Pankaj Dheer, widely remembered for his legendary portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s classic television series “Mahabharat,” passed away on October 15, at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with cancer.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent or fraud one
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent o
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their f
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at legendary spinner's personal life
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE