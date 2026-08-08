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Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked

Police allege negligence in installation and maintenance of Podar International School gate in Tathawade.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 05:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
Credit: Twitter
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A 52-year-old security guard died after the main gate of Podar International School in Tathawade, Pimpri Chinchwad, reportedly collapsed on him, following which police registered a case against the school authorities for alleged negligence.

The incident took place on July 31 at around 8.10 am when security guard Sanjay Nagnath Kamble was opening the sliding gate as part of his routine duty. The structure suddenly collapsed, leaving him seriously injured.

Kamble was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 2.

Police probe school gate maintenance

Following the incident, Pimpri Chinchwad Police began investigating the condition of the school gate and also examined CCTV footage from the premises.

Investigating Officer Vitthal Salunkhe said the gate was a sliding structure and confirmed that a case had been registered at Wakad Police Station.

"The school gate is a sliding gate... A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station, and the investigation is underway. As of now, we cannot say who is responsible. The exact circumstances will be established after the investigation,” Salunkhe said.

School management booked

During the investigation, police reportedly found that the main gate had not been installed properly and was not adequately maintained. Authorities also allegedly failed to put essential safety measures in place, which police suspect contributed to the collapse.

The school principal and management have been booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

Police said the investigation is still underway and further action will depend on the findings.

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