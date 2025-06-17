Shyam clarified that the money demanded was not compensation for the abduction but instead professional transactions.

Television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have been accused of kidnapping Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey in Goa. Reportedly, Shyam’s wife Malabika Dey filed an FIR against Puja and Kunal, alleging that the duo physically assaulted her husband and extorted money from him. The shocking incidents come days after Puja and Kunal revealed being victims of a financial scam and losing their savings to someone they trusted for three years.

Recounting the incident, Shyam claimed that two men in a black Jaguar car forced him to step out while he was driving a rented car in Goa. Initially, he refused but after seeing Puja in the car, he agreed, thinking it was a misunderstanding. He was then taken to Amber Villa and was kept on the first floor but later he was moved to upstairs. He spent four days pleading with Kunal and Puja to leave him. He claimed that Kunal beat him and Puja didn’t try to help him.

"I stayed at the villa from the 1st to the 4th of June. I wasn't allowed to leave. Every day, I tried to reason with Puja and Kunal — I reminded them we were like family and pleaded with them to stop. But all I faced were threats. I told her, 'Your husband is beating me, fine. But other men are thrashing me in front of you, and you're silent?' How can this be right?" Shyam told the Times of India. Further, Shyam clarified that the money demanded was not compensation for the abduction but instead professional transactions. He noted that no business dispute justifies kidnapping and that whatever happened to him was unlawful.

Shyam’s wife Malabika took to Facebook to share a detailed note of the terrifying incident. "This incident is not just a serious crime, it is a betrayal and a breach of trust towards a friend. In addition to physical and mental abuse on Shyam, our entire family is suffering deep mental damage from this incident. We are tackling the legal way and have full confidence in the judicial system. I urge all creative society members to be alert," read her note. She alleged that Shyam was threatened with a drug case unless he paid Rs 64 lakh. She went on to share evidence of Rs 23 lakh via cash and RTGS transfers to Puja and Kunal's accounts. She also claimed the duo snatched Shyam's phones, collected his info, and forced him to record videos and sign papers, justifying that he stayed at a resort voluntarily.



Meanwhile, Shyam was rescued by the Goa Police, and an FIR was filed against Puja and Kunal under various sections including Section 126(2), 137(2), 140(2), 308(2), 115(2), 351(3), 61(2) & 3(5). Earlier, Puja had claimed they were victims of a financial scam, losing their savings, but the latest allegations paint an altogether different picture.