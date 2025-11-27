'Public official cannot be...': Shah Rukh Khan's lawyer on Sameer Wankhede over Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case

Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd., the production house owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan.

In the ongoing court trials in a defamation case filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan-directed web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment argued that it cannot be said that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. Red Chillies' lawyer, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, in the Delhi High Court, submitted that the web series did not depict or directly reference the Cordelia cruise case.



Red Chillies Entertainment defends defamation suit

"Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot co-exist. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories, yet there can be disclaimers; no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party,” Kaul was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.



The Red Chillies Entertainment Counsel further said, "We are not looking at people who are sensitive, hurt is not ground for malice. Can you pick a stray instance, a passage here or there? The series is about 20 different issues. We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident. I am inspired by overzealous officers. That is far from saying that this is the Cordelia cruise story."

“You cannot say that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. I cannot be responsible for what other people say… I am fully entitled to depict issues ailing Bollywood. Even if I am to project someone, a public official cannot be that thin-skinned,” he added.

About Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment

Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd., the production house owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan. In his suit, Wankhede has sought relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the production house, Netflix and others, adding that he has been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'."This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," he claimed in his plea.



He also claimed that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, particularly when proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai. He contended that the portrayal unfairly targets him at a time when the judicial scrutiny is ongoing.