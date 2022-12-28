Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

PS-2: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram return to narrate saga of Cholas in Mani Ratnam's film, release date out

Mani Ratnam's film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj will hit the theatres on April 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

PS-2: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram return to narrate saga of Cholas in Mani Ratnam's film, release date out
File Photo

The release date of Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been announced. Makers of the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others took to Twitter and announced the date.

While announcing the dates, the makers wrote, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. Netizens also reacted, one of them wrote, "I didn't even get out from #PS-1 vibe. By then, a Next part. It's Feels like too Quick. But Can't wait #PS2." the second one said, "Yov lyca apdiye OTTla epo varumnum sollu ...ps1 ku theatrela thoongnadhudhan micham..andha thookathayum lastla fightnu onna vachi disturb panniteenga." The third one said, "That BGM!! Just lights up the entire teaser! @arrahman sir masterclass!" 

Ponniyin Selvan Part One is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Tamil historic epic fiction Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS: 1 continues its successful run at the box office as the Mani Ratnam directorial has now crossed the coveted figure of Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others, the film also completed its 50-day run in the cinemas on November 18 after its theatrical release on September 30.

The Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola prince Aditya Karikalan in the historical epic, took to his Twitter account, shared the posters celebrating the two milestones of Rs 500 crore and 50-day run, and wrote, "Somebody pls pinch me & tell me this is not a dream."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.