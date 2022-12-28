PS-2: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram return to narrate saga of Cholas in Mani Ratnam's film, release date out

File Photo

The release date of Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been announced. Makers of the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others took to Twitter and announced the date.

While announcing the dates, the makers wrote, "Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. Netizens also reacted, one of them wrote, "I didn't even get out from #PS-1 vibe. By then, a Next part. It's Feels like too Quick. But Can't wait #PS2." the second one said, "Yov lyca apdiye OTTla epo varumnum sollu ...ps1 ku theatrela thoongnadhudhan micham..andha thookathayum lastla fightnu onna vachi disturb panniteenga." The third one said, "That BGM!! Just lights up the entire teaser! @arrahman sir masterclass!"

Ponniyin Selvan Part One is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Tamil historic epic fiction Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS: 1 continues its successful run at the box office as the Mani Ratnam directorial has now crossed the coveted figure of Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others, the film also completed its 50-day run in the cinemas on November 18 after its theatrical release on September 30.

The Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola prince Aditya Karikalan in the historical epic, took to his Twitter account, shared the posters celebrating the two milestones of Rs 500 crore and 50-day run, and wrote, "Somebody pls pinch me & tell me this is not a dream."