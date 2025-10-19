FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown

Why AP Dhillon hasn't done any Bollywood song? Singer makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Huge actors want my...'

THIS city is known as 'City of Seven Hills', is home to world's largest church and was first to reach population of one million, it is...

Meet man whose father sold land to support his dream of becoming IAS officer, but he failed to clear UPSC interview, now he is working as...

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to 'immediate' ceasefire' at Qatar truce talks; Here's what we know so far

US warns Hamas of its 'planned attack' on Palestinians; says it would be 'direct and grave' violation of ceasefire agreement

Ishaan Khatter weighs in on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift row: 'Protocol of time has been...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

US: Massive 'No Kings' protests held across all states against Donald Trump's policies

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: All eyes on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Team India take on world champions

US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown

Why AP Dhillon hasn't done any Bollywood song? Singer makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Huge actors want my...'

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Ishaan Khatter weighs in on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift row: 'Protocol of time has been...'

Ishaan Khatter has joined the list of people from the industry who have called out the long working hours and the normalisation of exhaustion among professionals. Among others were Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, and Rani Mukerji, who weighed in on the ongoing debate.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 06:54 AM IST

The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Spirit" has sparked a crucial industry debate about work-life balance. Deepika allegedly demanded an eight-hour workday, prompting discussions among Bollywood stars. Ishaan Khatter weighed in, describing the conversation as "important."

Ishaan Khatter on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift debate

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 session, Ishaan opened up on being part of projects where the "protocol of time" was "abused."The 'Homebound' actor emphasised the need to be considerate about people and their situations.

"I've been on sets where sometimes the protocol of time has been abused... But that is something I would say is an important conversation... I'm an actor and I can work as many hours, but they (filmmakers) should be considerate of it. Acting is a work of passion. Sometimes we see actors go beyond their shift and see their passion realised," Ishaan said.

With this, Ishaan Khatter has joined the list of people from the industry who have called out the long working hours and the normalisation of exhaustion among professionals.

Celebs on long working hours

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, in a detailed social media note, wrote, "Because it's profitable, I truly believe that if we cared about well-being, ours and especially those who hold up the base of this pyramid, we'd not only work better, but live better. The irony is that quality, efficiency, and even profit would follow. But first, we need to stop scoffing at the simple idea of rest. Because without that, what are we really building?"

Among others were Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, and Rani Mukerji, who weighed in on the ongoing debate.

Ishaan Khatter on work front

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter has been basking in the success of his latest film, 'Homebound'. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.Homebound revolves the story of two childhood friends, Shoaib, (played by Ishaan Khatter), and Chandan, (played by Vishal Jethwa), who dream of becoming police officers to escape the discrimination that shapes their lives.As their hopes clash with harsh realities, the film paints a moving portrait of friendship, identity, and resilience in rural India.

(With inputs from ANI)

