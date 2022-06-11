Headlines

Proof: BTS releases new album, promotes it with New York pop-up shop

BTS is promoting the release of their new album Proof with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

On Friday, the world’s famous South Korean band BTS recently released the most anticipated anthology album Proof via BigHit Music. According to Billboard, the three-disc set serves as a celebratory look back on the K-pop idols’ last near-decade as a band, with tracks personally selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to ARMY and also features brand-new single Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

BTS is promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles. Fans lined up from 7 am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

"It’s hardly ever in New York, it’s mostly LA – so, for them to do it here, it was just like, had to come," said fan Adriana Guzman. Daniel Ealacios was directed to the store by his sister in Texas who was hoping her brother would snag her some merch. T-shirts will sell for $55, with hoodies priced at $120, and posters $18.

The group released their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut.

While the first two discs are available on streaming and digital retailers, the majority of Proof’s third disc is CD-only and filled with demos, deep cuts, and solo a capella tracks like Jungkook’s Still With You, Jin’s Epiphany and group demos of Boy In Luv, Boyz with Fun, Seesaw and more, the outlet shared.

Read: BTS: When ARMY caught Jimin staring at Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The accompanying music video for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) was released on Friday alongside the anthology album, in which the septet promises to their devoted fanbase that "the best moment is yet to come" with a heartfelt, celebratory chorus. Ahead of the album`s release, each of the seven bandmates, in a series of intimate videos posted to the official BTS YouTube channel shared their reasons and inspirations behind the tracks they selected for `Proof`.

As per Billboard, the release of the compilation also coincides with the launch of the group`s #MyBTStory YouTube challenge, which invites ARMY to create YouTube Shorts about their favourite memories with the band through July 9. (With inputs from ANI and Reuters)

