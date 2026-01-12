FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...

Explained: How is military-run business ruining Pakistan economy? Why are multinational companies pulling out?

Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon during their Hindu wedding ceremony, see viral photos

India-Germany deal: PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz ink 19 agreements to intensify bilateral ties; here's all you need to know

Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland

Iran protests: Khamenei’s severe crackdown on communication, disrupts Elon Musk’s Starlink access with military grade jammers, is Russia, China involved?

Delhi colder than Shimla? Cold wave, dense fog to persist; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, others

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

India may join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal?

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

Proloy Chaki, Hindu singer and Awami League leader, dies in police custody in Bangladesh; family makes big allegation of...

Prolo Chaki's family has alleged that there was negligence in his treatment while he was in jail, but the jail superintendent has denied the allegations.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 08:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bangladeshi Hindu singer Proloy Chaki, who was lodged in Pabna District Jail, has passed away. He died on Sunday at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while in custody. Proloy was affiliated with the Awami League, and he also served as the cultural affairs secretary for the Awami League's Pabna district unit.

"Proloy Chaki was suffering from severe issues related to diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Because of this, the prison doctors first sent him to Pabna Sadar Hospital, and from there he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night," Omor Faruque, Superintendent of Pabna district jail, confirmed Proloy's demise to ANI over the phone. "He passed away after 9 pm on Sunday while still under medical treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," Faruque added.

In 2024, following a movement led by the students in Bangladesh, and after the Awami League president and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went into exile in India, a wave of arrests of Awami League leaders and activists began across the country. During that very crackdown, Proloy was arrested, and several cases were filed against him.

The family has alleged that there was negligence in his treatment while he was in jail, local media reported. However, the jail super denied the allegations.

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
