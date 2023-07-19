Headlines

Project K: Prabhas' first-look poster in metal armour receives mixed reactions, netizens say 'this can't be real'

The first look of Prabhas from Project K is finally out, but netizens aren't fully impressed with it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

After delivering the mega disappointment, Adipurush, all eyes are on Prabhas' next film, Project K. Ahead of the First Glimpse of Nag Ashwin's film, the makers have dropped the first-look poster of Prabhas from Project K. On Wednesday, the producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Prabhas unveiled the poster of Project K on their respective social media handles. 

The poster shows the arrival of Prabhas on a futuristic battlefield. The Rebel star looks mighty warrior in his superhero metallic armour and is called the hero that will change the game. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes. This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)." 

Here's the poster

Whenever an update about Prabhas' film is shared on the internet, it instantly goes viral in no time. Prabhas' look from Project K
crashed the internet. But the reactions to the poster aren't entirely welcoming. Netizens are not pleased and to some extent, disappointed with Prabhas' look. A few users called it bad Photoshop. While others compared the posters with Marvel films. A few netizens have called it as 'next disappointment after Adipurush'.

Netizens' reaction to Prabhas' Project K poster

One of the netizens wrote, "I hope its just a fan made poster! This can't be real! Prabhas face & whole body looks 2 different photos." A netizen wrote, "Not as expected." Another netizen wrote, "Pls tell me it's a fan made one." An internet user wrote, "Not at all impressed with the 1st looks." Another internet user wrote, "Yevadu ra just head Photoshop chesindhi." 

Here are the reactions

Adding to the thrill, 'Project K' is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con. Project K stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Project K will release in the cinemas on January 12, 2024.

