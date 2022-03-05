'Project-K' director Nag Ashwin seeks help from Anand Mahindra for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer, tycoon REACTS

"It would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future. Project K", Nag Ashwin wrote to Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Director Nag Ashwin, who is currently handling the pan-India venture titled 'Project-K' with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actors, has requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra, for his help.

The visionary director, who created the world of the late legendary actress Savitri for her biopic 'Mahanati', sought help from Anand Mahindra the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Nag Ashwin's tweet requesting Anand Mahindra to bail him out with some engineering works related to his movie, wrote a lengthy note.

"Dear Anand Mahindra sir we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called Project K A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today."

I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

"If this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation", Nag Ashwin conveyed.

"I admire you a lot sir. We have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before."

"It would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future. Project K", he concluded.

Reacting to the request on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7? Our Chief of Global Product Development

@Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future!"

How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future! https://t.co/4DDuOULWZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, actor Prabhas revealed details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of 'Project-K'.

"We met on the sets of 'Project-K'. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am", the 'Mirchi' actor shared, as he interacted with the media during the promotions of 'Radhe Shyam'.

"Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company", Prabhas said.

'Piku' actress Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared in 'Gehraiyaan', will appear next to 'Darling' actor Prabhas. The two, who met on the sets of Nag Aswin's much-anticipated directorial venture 'Project-K', had a great time working together on the sets.