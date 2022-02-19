'Project K': Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Prabhas an 'honour', latter says it's a 'dream come true' for him

South superstar Prabhas on Friday shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan too took to his official Twitter handle and praised Prabhas by writing, "... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!"

Check out Big B's post below:

T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility .. to imbibe to learn .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2022



For the unversed, the upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and she had recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Prabhas in Hyderabad.

The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Runway 34', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. Prabhas on the other hand has 'Radhe Shyam' in the pipeline.