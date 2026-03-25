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Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky

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Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky

Talking to Ryan Gosling, Hithik Roshan said, "We are the only two actors who have really close friendships with cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu." Jaadu was featured in Roshan's 2003 hit Koi Mil Gaya, while Rocky is in Ryan's Project Hail Mary, that releases in India on March 26.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Project Hail Mary meets Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss shared alien universe with Jaadu and Rocky
Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling
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Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya and Rocky from Project Hail Mary in a shared Bollywood-Hollywood universe? Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling say they are up for this crossover. Roshan, a big fan of Andy Weir's novel Project Hail Mary, caught up with Gosling, who headlines the movie adaptation of the book, about sci-fi, aliens and companionship ahead of the film's release in India. 

During their virtual chat, shared by Sony Pictures India on social media, Roshan told Gosling that they both are part of "a very exclusive professional space alien friendship club". "We are perhaps the only two actors who have really close friendships with cute little aliens. You have Rocky and I have Jaadu," Hrithik said. 

Koi Mil Gaya, which became a huge hit after it was released in 2003, featured Roshan as a bullied specially-able boy Rohit Mehra who befriends an alien, whom he names Jaadu. The alien grants him superpowers, thus changing his life. In Project Hail Mary, Gosling essays the role of a junior high school teacher and former molecular biologist Ryland Grace, who is sent to deep space to find a way to save Earth as the Sun is dying. In deep space, he encounters Rocky, an alien from another planet who is on a similar mission. 

When Roshan told him about his film, Gosling said, "I want to see, that sounds great. What's your relationship with it?" Roshan went on to explain the film's plot to the Hollywood star and suggested that they both should do something together. "Shared universe, maybe a sequel," said Gosling. Roshan replied, "I wonder how far Jaadu lives from Rocky. Maybe they can meet up at some point." 

Gosling suggested that Jaadu can bring Rocky to India and then they can "hang out in India". Roshan pitched Mumbai's Churchgate and Bandra as ideal settings for the meet up. "You guys should come here. We'll all hang," he said. Gosling, who said he has never visited India, called it "the start of something." 

Also starring Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Ken Leung and Lionel Boyce, Project Hail Mary will be released in India on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. premiered in London on March 9, 2026, and was released in the United States on March 20. It was delayed in India to avoid its clash with Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

READ | Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

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