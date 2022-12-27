Producer says Prabhas' reported collaboration with Pushpa director Sukumar is 'just rumour'

Credit: Prabhas/Instagram

On Sunday, producer Abhishek Agarwal who produced films The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, cleared the rumours of producing a film starring Telugu actor Prabhas with director Sukumar.

He wrote, “From the past few weeks, the name of Abhishek Agarwal Arts has been associated with multiple high-profile projects. The reports of the same were on media as well as shared by fans on social media. We would like to clarify that these are baseless rumors, and there is no fact in it whatsoever. Any news or updates regarding such prestigious projects would be given by us to the media, and the same would be published on our official handles.”

The statement further stated, “We, as a production house, have grown leaps and bounds this year, and we are ever thankful to the media and audience for all the love you have given us. We are also glad that we have a pipeline of exciting projects and will soon be giving updates on all of them in due course of time. We would once again like to clarify that the projects being talked about in the news are just rumors. Thank you, and we wish all of you a very Happy New Year in advance.”

With this tweet, he mentioned, “Kindly do not believe in rumors. Official communication of every project would come from our end in due course of time. Happy New Year in advance.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s film Adipurush. However, the teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have not impressed the audience. But all is well between the lead star and director Om Raut.Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior director turned 41, and he got a sweet birthday message from his on-screen Ram.

Prabhas celebrated Om Raut's birthday with a special message on his Instagram. Baahubali star shared a photo of Om from the Adipurush's sets and wrote, "Happy birthday darling @omraut! Have a wonderful day. Can't wait for the world to witness your magic with #Adipurush."

