Producer Eram Faridi announces her next drama Shaadibaaz under Erams Entertainment banner

After making notable short films, producer Eram Faridi announced her next feature drama, Shaadibaaz.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

Shaadibaaz

Erams Entertainment is an established production House Company which was launched in the year 2016. So far they have come up with short movies and web series. Eram Faridi, actor turned producer feels 2023 is the year of success. After getting recognized for her work Meet Mr Chang and Fedora’s Wrinkle, she has now announced her next, Shaadibaaz.

Talking about Shaadibaaz, Eram said, "The concept is real and it’s also based on a true event. Many people can relate to it. That is why she is backing the movie. The story is based on a guy who is a con, fools young women and gets married. In today’s world, it's very shocking that such people exist, who use the term marriage for the sake of money and lust. Erams' vision is to alert young girls who easily get trapped by trusting boys without any background verification. This movie will entertain the audience along with a deep message hidden in it. 

Talking about Eram Faridi, the producer hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur). She aims in contributing to the welfare of society through the field of entertainment. Her first short film, Meet Mr Chang received numerous awards in film festivals, and it will soon stream on Prime Video. 

Shadibaaz is going on floor in the mid of June. Erams Entertainment believes in giving fresh faces a chance to showcase their talent. "We value talent and enthusiastic people, who are willing to achieve something in their lives." Eram added. 

