Producer Dil Raju ties the knot for second time

Producer Dil Raju released a statement about his second wedding held on May 10, 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 10:34 AM IST

Producer Dil Raju, whose wife passed away in 2017, has tied the knot for the second time on Sunday night. The marriage was held in Nizamabad and a statement before that was released by the producer on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page. His wife Anita had died due to a cardiac arrest which was a big blow to Raju. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the wedding was held in the presence of family and close friends of the couple. 

Dil's statement read as "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

Check it out below:

Raju is known for producing several hit Telugu films namely Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Sathamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local and Fidaa.

His film Sathamanam Bhavati was bestowed with National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2016. He has also won four Nandi Awards.

Raju's upcoming films are V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. He also has Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan which is the Telugu remake of Pink

