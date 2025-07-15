Producer-actor Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79

Dheeraj Kumar Death: He had been battling pneumonia and was on ventilator support at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital when he passed away.

Renowned actor, director, and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79. He had been battling pneumonia and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Saturday evening. Reportedly, he took his last breath at 11:40 am on Tuesday.

His son, Ashutosh Kumar, was by his side during his final moments. The news was confirmed by his family and team. In an official note, the family stated, 'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.'

Earlier, his family and production team had released a statement requesting privacy. “Dheeraj Kumar is under the close supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment. The family is praying for his speedy recovery and also requests everyone to maintain his privacy during this difficult time,” the statement had said.

Dheeraj Kumar rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s, leaving his mark with memorable performances in several hit films. Audiences fondly remember him from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), where he shared screen space with stars like Manoj Kumar and Zeenat Aman.

Over the years, he played important roles in films like Swami, Kranti, and Heera Panna, steadily building a solid presence in Hindi cinema. In addition to his Bollywood journey, Dheeraj also led several Punjabi films and collaborated with many top names from the industry during his career.