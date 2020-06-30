Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary

Today, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple had tied the knot at Chateau de Tourreau, Sarraians, Provence in a private ceremony. But before that, they got married in a whirlwind way at Las Vegas which was live-streamed by Diplo on his Instagram page. Joe and Sophie had shared the first photo from their wedding which today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted on her Instagram story to wish on their wedding anniversary.

She posted the photo which she captioned as "Happy one year anniversary, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Love you both". In the photo, the then newly married couple is seen walking down the aisle after saying 'I do' to each other. The photo had gone instantly viral on the Internet when shared by the couple last year.

Check out Priyanka's wish below:

Currently, Joe and Sophie are all set to embrace parenthood. Yes, Sophie is pregnant with their first child and has been flaunting her baby bump when the paparazzi snapped them a few days back. Meanwhile, the couple is yet to make the official announcement on their first baby.

Talking about their Vegas wedding, Joe had earlier said in an interview, "So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding. And we had some people that I didn't even know that well there. Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to Livestream the whole thing."